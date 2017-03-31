Vt. man accused of driving drunk with kids in car

A North Bennington man faces multiple charges after police say they found him driving drunk with two children in the car.

Vermont State Police say they stopped Michael Bardusch, 33, for speeding down Interstate 91 in Hartland Thursday.

Troopers say not only did they find that Bardusch had a suspended license, but they say he was drunk with two children and a woman riding in the car with him.

He faces charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license and reckless endangerment.