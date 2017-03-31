Quantcast

Truck stolen in Vt. involved in fatal Conn. crash

GROTON, Conn. -

A driver accused of stealing a truck from Vermont and killing an innocent driver in a crash faced a judge in Connecticut Friday.

Police say tried to stop Valery Labossiere, 27, of Medford, Massachusetts, for speeding on Interstate 95 in Groton, Connecticut, Thursday night. But they say when he got off the highway he hit another car, killing a passenger in that car.

Police say in addition to the pickup truck, Labossiere had stolen a rifle from that same home in Newbury, Vermont.

