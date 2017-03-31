Truck stolen in Vt. involved in fatal Conn. crash

Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and Vermont on Saturday.
Politicians have been chipping away at funding for heating aid to low-income Americans for several years. Now President Donald Trump has proposed ending it altogether.
People traveling on the Amtrak Vermonter will be bused following flood damage to tracks in West Hartford.
One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident on Pine Street in Burlington Sunday.
“Motorists should respect all closures and detours and never drive over a flooded road."
Officials says the notice applies to customers in the Chilson Water Service Area between Gooseneck Pond and the reservoir.
Transportation officials in New Hampshire say it could be weeks before some roads and infrastructure are repaired from weekend flooding.
New Hampshire officials are asking campground owners to let them know if they have room for campers displaced by Saturday's heavy rain and flooding.
