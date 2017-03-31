Vt. police ask public for help finding truck

Vermont State Police have released a photo of a tractor-trailer they say was involved in an incident on Route 7 earlier this month that injured a woman.

Police say the driver didn't clean off his big rig and ice fell off in Charlotte, hitting a woman's car. She got a concussion and injuries to her face from the glass from the smashed windshield.

Anyone with information on this truck or trucking company is asked to call Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Related Story:

Woman injured after ice from passing truck smashes windshield