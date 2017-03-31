Quantcast

Vt. police ask public for help finding truck - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. police ask public for help finding truck

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTE, Vt. -

Vermont State Police have released a photo of a tractor-trailer they say was involved in an incident on Route 7 earlier this month that injured a woman.

Police say the driver didn't clean off his big rig and ice fell off in Charlotte, hitting a woman's car. She got a concussion and injuries to her face from the glass from the smashed windshield.

Anyone with information on this truck or trucking company is asked to call Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Related Story:

Woman injured after ice from passing truck smashes windshield

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.