State warns of fake survey calls

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A warning about a phone survey the state says is fake.

The Department of Financial Regulation says it has gotten several reports from insurance agencies of callers who claim to be conducting surveys for DFR.

They say they are not conducting any surveys. So if you get one of these calls-- likely from an 802 number-- hang up and let the department know at 802-828-3301.

