Quantcast

House approves Vt. budget, goes to Senate committee - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

House approves Vt. budget, goes to Senate committee

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Will state representatives have more leverage in the budget battle after its historically popular vote?

The Vermont House officially passed its $5.8 billion budget by voice vote Friday. That follows a 143-1 vote Thursday.

We couldn't make it all the way through the archives but since 1960, the next fewest "no" votes on a House budget came in the early 2000s with 25.

"It's a result of strong tripartisan support and working together to get us here," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-House Speaker.

So does all that agreement leave the House in a stronger position to negotiate with the governor and Senate later this year? We spoke with veterans of both chambers. As is the case with most issues in the Statehouse, opinions are mixed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.