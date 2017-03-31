House approves Vt. budget, goes to Senate committee

Will state representatives have more leverage in the budget battle after its historically popular vote?

The Vermont House officially passed its $5.8 billion budget by voice vote Friday. That follows a 143-1 vote Thursday.

We couldn't make it all the way through the archives but since 1960, the next fewest "no" votes on a House budget came in the early 2000s with 25.

"It's a result of strong tripartisan support and working together to get us here," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-House Speaker.

So does all that agreement leave the House in a stronger position to negotiate with the governor and Senate later this year? We spoke with veterans of both chambers. As is the case with most issues in the Statehouse, opinions are mixed.