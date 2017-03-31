Hassan touts effort to lower prescription drug prices

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan says a bill to bring down prescription drug prices would bring much-needed relief to families and seniors.

Hassan, a Democrat who is part of a group of senators sponsoring the bill, spoke about the proposal Friday in Nashua.

She says it would increase transparency and accountability by requiring drug manufacturers to disclose revenue and sales data, as well as costs for research and development, manufacturing and marketing.

The bill also would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs and would allow for the re-importation of prescription drugs from Canada.

Hassan was joined by a cancer survivor, a physician, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and State. Rep. Cindy Rosenwald.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.