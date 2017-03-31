Vermont Environmentalists plan for depleted federal funds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A wide swath of environmental groups in Vermont say they are looking at their budgets and making plans to prepare for deep federal cuts to programs.

They are concerned that without funding, water treatment facilities may fail, lake cleanup efforts will stall and watershed protection groups will not be able to keep up with constant pollution threats.

President Donald Trump submitted a budget proposal to Congress that cuts funding for the environmentally focused federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, which provide millions in grant money to Vermont and other states.

Vermont's congressional delegation has spoken out against the cuts and Vermont's Attorney General, T.J. Donovan, has joined a coalition of states specifically requesting the EPA be fully funded.

