Students carry on unique tradition at Marshfield weaving school

It's an effort to preserve textile craftsmanship from the 18th century and there is a steady stream of students willing to spend many hours learning how to use large looms that are centuries old.

In a barn overlooking the hills of Marshfield is the home to the only school of its kind in the United States. The Marshfield School of Weaving was founded in 1974.

"Well, I think so much of the techniques of the early days before things were mechanized have been lost. It just enriches our understanding of the past to still use the same equipment and know how things were done before electricity and things like that," said Kate Smith, Marshfield School of Weaving.

Smith currently runs the school. She came here as a student in 1979.

"And I was just overwhelmed when I came in the door and saw these looms and smelled the lanolin of the sheep and the whole thing was a completely sensual overload and it changed my life," said Smith.

She was taught how to weave by the school's founder Norman Kennedy.

"The first winter that house there was full of students, immediately we started getting people because this is totally unique," said Norman Kennedy, Marshfield School of Weaving.

Kennedy learned his trade from the last of the professional hand weavers in Aberdeen, Scotland. He has taught weaving around the world.

"When I'm sitting at the loom throwing a shuttle, boy, I'm really happy, really happy. I am very fortunate," said Kennedy.

The school is also home to the largest collection of working 18th- and 19th-century looms in the country.

Some of this equipment came from the American Textile History Museum in Lowell, Massachusetts, when they folded because they ran out of money. They offered some of the pieces to the school.

Other looms were rescued from local barns and restored. Parts well-worn from generations of weavers.

"I like weaving because I really like knowing the pieces of how things work and making it myself. I have also done woodworking which sometimes I do bits and pieces for the looms here," said Doshia Sanford, weaver.

Classes start at $700 for a week. But there are also work-study programs, looms are also available to rent and the textiles created here, last a lifetime.

"I am sleeping under three blankets that are spun, dyed in wool, so I am as snug as a bug in a rug, under my own weaving and spinning, too," said Kennedy.

Keeping a tradition alive, one thread at a time.