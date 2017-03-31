Clinical trials for Zika virus vaccine under way

There's an update on the search for a Zika virus vaccine.

Phase two of clinical trials is now under way.

The National Institutes of Health says it's a multistate trial, first with 90 patients in Houston, Miami in San Juan.

Then 2,400 people in central and South America will be added.

The NIH will follow patients for two years.

Zika is spread by mosquitoes and by sexual contact.

Right now there is no licensed Zika vaccine.