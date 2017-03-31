Quantcast

Clinical trials for Zika virus vaccine under way - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Clinical trials for Zika virus vaccine under way

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's an update on the search for a Zika virus vaccine.

Phase two of clinical trials is now under way.

The National Institutes of Health says it's a multistate trial, first with 90 patients in Houston, Miami in San Juan.

Then 2,400 people in central and South America will be added.

The NIH will follow patients for two years.

Zika is spread by mosquitoes and by sexual contact.

Right now there is no licensed Zika vaccine.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.