It's looking like spring in here! It's seed starting time indoors and there are a lot of things you can start from seed. There are tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, lettuce and broccoli. There's a lot of plants you can start indoors now that you can put out later in the season. Now, if you want to do that, it's a great idea because you can grow a lot of different types of varieties. But you have to know when you are going to be planting them and then figure out when to start the seeds indoors. Because you don't want to plant all of them at the same time. You need to know when they get planted at different times.

The cool season crops, like broccoli and lettuce, they'll be planted generally in early to mid-May outdoors depending on where you live. The warm season crops, like tomatoes and eggplants, are planted more toward Mother's Day to Memorial Day.

So what you'll do is count backward and you'll figure out how many weeks you'll need to be starting them indoors, before you put them outside. If you start them too soon, they are just going to get all leggy and not healthy. You are going to want a nice healthy little seedling that will actively grow when you put it in the ground.

I've already planted my onions and leeks. They need to be growing a good 8-10 weeks before you put them outside. I've already planted some broccoli and Brussels sprouts this week, so they'll be ready to plant in early May. And the peppers and eggplants will go in this weekend. And they will be more for a late May planting.

If you are interested in tomatoes, basils, melons and zinnias, those all should be started probably in mid-April, so they're not too big to put them in the ground around Memorial Day. That way they will really actively grow.

And if you miss any of these times you can always buy from your local grower and get a transplants.

~By Charlie Nardozzi