A rare look inside an ICE detention center

"We treat everybody the same that comes in here. Whether they're a detainee, whether they're someone from a federal agency," said Chris Brackett of the Strafford County Department of Corrections.

The Strafford County Department of Corrections is a jail on the seacoast of New Hampshire. It's also one of more than 100 detention facilities used by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, where undocumented immigrants are detained before court hearings and deportation. ICE detainees that are brought here are typically arrested in northern New England states. Stays can vary from just a few days up to six months.

On this day, 109 immigration detainees are being held here-- about one-quarter of the jail's population. We got an inside, and up close look.

"There is nothing that is more rigorous than an inspection by immigration and customs enforcement," Strafford County Administrator Ray Bower said.

Administrators say the facility has to follow about 600 strict standards to be qualified to work with ICE. Among what's offered to those detained-- access to immigration law libraries and video rooms for court hearings. A phone system with access to pro bono legal services, the inspector general and consulates.

When ICE first brings in an undocumented or illegal immigrant, they're brought to booking where they're screened and questioned about their medical history and background. Housing is predetermined based on the violations allegedly committed.

"This is where we'll house detainees that are low-custody offenders," Brackett said.

Low-level offenders are typically those who get caught without legal documents but aren't accused of additional crimes. We can't show their identities due to the jail's privacy restrictions but we can show you their living conditions.

"Most of the time they spend their time out of the unit. There's three different TVs down here that they can watch," Brackett said.

A near half-million-dollar wall renovation built last year allowed housing to be restructured.

"We have the flexibility to take and move individuals from one housing unit to another," Brackett explained.

Men and women are kept split.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Has there been a time when there have not been enough beds for your detainees?

Ray Bower: No.

But some ICE detainees are separated from the other jail population, like an area where women sleep in bunk beds in what's nicknamed at the jail as "Little J."

"We properly and appropriately care for these people," Bower said. "And we treat them like everyone else."

Over the past six years, ICE detentions have brought in increasing funding for the jail. ICE Room & Board brought in $375,000 in 2010. But after the housing expansion and new wall last year, the jail received nearly $2.4 million for ICE detentions.

"It's certainly been an increase but I'm not convinced there's going to be a surge," Bower said.

Perhaps one of the most notable things here is near silence in some of the hallways, interrupted by the secured sounds of heavy, locking doors. There's a 71-1 ratio of inmates to corrections officers. COs say their top rule is about respect: You have to give it to get it.

"People who are locked up in our facility aren't necessarily bad people, they make bad decisions," Brackett said.

The facility offers 33 different programs and activities for detainees. There's no minimum stay to participate. But access to the outside world is limited. The jail keeps visitors behind glass windows and there's no outdoor recreation.

Staying here has been called a "scary" experience for undocumented immigrants picked up in Vermont.

"I was there 11 days," Enrique Balcazar said.

Balcazar, 24, has no past criminal record but he is in the U.S. illegally. He was recently detained at Strafford when he was caught by ICE.

"The officers sometimes don't understand what has happened because we are lost when we get there," Balcazar said.

Lost and unsettled-- a similar feeling to undocumented farmworker Victor Diaz, who was also picked up by ICE in Vermont last year and brought to New Hampshire.

"The doors will make a lot of sound during the night. It was very uncomfortable," Diaz said. "I was feeling really, really sad and desperate."

Like many other undocumented cases, ICE detainees often have short stays that end in release. However, most still face an unpredictable deportation process when they walk free.

