4 people hospitalized after Route 7 crash

State Police say a 70-year-old driver caused a chain reaction crash.

It happened just before noon near Ferry Road in Charlotte and involved 6 cars. Authorities say Edward Woodruff of Westport, New York triggered the incident. Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the roof off one of the vehicles involved to get a woman out.

Woodruff had serious injuries and was in surgery Friday afternoon. One other driver also had serious injuries and two other people were also taken to the hospital.

"They traveled across the center line, to the left and into oncoming traffic. And caused the chain reaction that involved multiple vehicles," said Sgt. Julie Hammond, Vermont State Police.

Police suspected Woodruff had been drinking. When he was tested they say he was just under the legal limit. .