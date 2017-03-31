Vt. brings home $4.2M in Volkswagen lawsuit

Vermont will get millions from Volkswagen for that emissions scandal.

The carmaker infamously programmed vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says while they received passing grades, many of the cars spewed pollutants at more than 40 times the legal limit.

Donovan says if federal regulators do less in a Trump administration, states like Vermont will need to do more.

"We need to be all-in on this together and when we talk about the environment, this is what we hold sacred in this state and we will defend it," said Donovan.

Vermont teamed up with nine states to bring the environmental claim against VW and brings home $4.2 million as its reward.

In total, the carmaker will pay out more than $150 million.

Those who bought the corrupted cars won't see a dime out of this case because they're involved in separate lawsuits.

