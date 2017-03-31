Thousands in paving equipment stolen in Williston

Investigators say it takes a certain kind of thief to pull this move.

Security cam video shows a dark pickup cruising into ECI in Williston right in the middle of the day last Wednesday. It’s pulling an empty trailer. Police say the person in the truck realizes a whole bunch of paving equipment is already on a trailer, so they ditch their empty one and hitch up the one loaded with $60,000 worth of items and the video shows it just driving away.

Williston Police are now trying to figure out if that theft is related to when a dark pickup rolled away with a camper. That happened at a business a short distance away just four days earlier.