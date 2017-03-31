Quantcast

2 face charges in West Burke arson - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2 face charges in West Burke arson

Posted: Updated:
Damian Wilson Damian Wilson
WEST BURKE, Vt. -

Two teens from the Northeast Kingdom face arson charges.

Police say one is Damian Wilson, 18, of Sutton. The other is a 17-year-old they're not naming because he's a juvenile.

Police say the two set fire to a garage on Brook Road in West Burke Feb. 4. Police also say the pair used several devices to start the fire, including a Molotov cocktail.

Firefighters were able to save the structure.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.