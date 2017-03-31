2 face charges in West Burke arson

Two teens from the Northeast Kingdom face arson charges.

Police say one is Damian Wilson, 18, of Sutton. The other is a 17-year-old they're not naming because he's a juvenile.

Police say the two set fire to a garage on Brook Road in West Burke Feb. 4. Police also say the pair used several devices to start the fire, including a Molotov cocktail.

Firefighters were able to save the structure.