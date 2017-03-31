Man accused of threatening teen over 'Rebel' name

A South Burlington man faces charges after police say he threatened a teenager.

Police say it all stems from the South Burlington High School student's position regarding the school's decision to ditch the "Rebel" name.

They say Danial Emmons, 43, threatened the student both in person and online via social media.

Police cited him for stalking and disturbing the peace.

Related Stories:

What's in a name? Changing school mascots

Community reacts to costly plans to rename 'Rebels'

'Rebels' name change to be costly

South Burlington students share mixed feelings after losing nickname

School board votes to get rid of 'Rebel' nickname

South Burlington High School to keep 'Rebel' nickname

Debate over 'rebel' nickname continues in South Burlington

Rebels' days numbered?

Crusade for a New Mascot