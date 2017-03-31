Police try to ID bar burglary suspect

Vermont State Police hope you recognize a bar burglar.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of a man who broke into the Gap Pub and Grill in Westmore.

Investigators say he broke through a back door March 22.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and covered his face and hands.

Police say he took the change drawer and got away with about $40.

They say the suspect may be linked to other burglaries in the area, as well.

Call police if you know who he is.