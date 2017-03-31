Brother: Burlington stabbing suspect suffers from mental illness

Friday, we learned more about the man charged with a deadly stabbing on the Church Street Marketplace.

Paul King says his brother is originally from Massachusetts, but has been in and out of homes and hospitals for years and just recently ended up on the streets in Vermont.

To the world, Louis Fortier is the accused Church Street killer, but to Paul King, Fortier is his brother from a broken home.

"My brother Lou, he was no altar boy, he was no altar boy. He's been in some trouble throughout his life," said King.

Fortier is accused of stabbing Richard Medina to death Wednesday just steps from the Ben and Jerry's scoop shop in downtown Burlington.

But King says his brother is a loving uncle to a niece and nephew who miss him and not a hardened criminal or caveman. He says their dad was schizophrenic and that Fortier showed many of the same signs.

"Every so often he has these breaks where he goes into these delusions and he believes people are following him and he thinks he is being followed by the Church of Scientology," said King.

King says the 36-year-old has not gotten the right mental health treatment.

"He has some serious mental health issues and he's been in and out of hospitals the last couple of months and they keep letting them out and they're not giving him the help that he needs," said King.

So, was the suspect's mental health a factor in the stabbing?

"He knew exactly where he was and what he was doing," said Sarah George, Chittenden County state's attorney. "This is what he planned to do, he did it and he remained on scene until police got there.

She says Fortier may have mental health issues but she doesn't think they contributed to the crime.

"At this time, we have no reason to think that mental health played a part in it," said George.

Fortier's brother disagrees.

"It's a sad thing anytime somebody loses their life in that manner," King said. "It's a sad thing and I feel badly for the victim and his family and his loved ones."

