Burlington stabbing prompts mental health concerns - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington stabbing prompts mental health concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington is raising questions about mental health and whether people are getting the care they need in our community.

Dr. Sandra Steingard is the chief medical officer at the Howard Center, an organization that provides professional crisis and counseling services. Steingard appeared on "The :30" to discuss mental health concerns and what she believes needs to be done in the wake of the Burlington stabbing.

