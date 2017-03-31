Quantcast

State representative leaves Legislature to serve country

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A state representative is stepping down to step up for his country. Rep. Job Tate, R-Mendon, began serving in the Vermont Legislature representing the Rutland-Windsor district in 2014.

The Republican has also served his country as a Navy Seabee and he's getting called back to active duty.

Tate is an equipment and explosives officer. He wouldn’t say when or where he'll be deployed to but did offer that it's usually some place hot and dry. Seabees are construction battalion, building infrastructure in war zones.

In his conversation with us, Tate called his wife the true warrior as she'll be staying home with the couple's 3- and 1-year-old children.

Tate tells us his local Republican Party submitted a list of three names to the governor to consider for his replacement.

