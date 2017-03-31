How violence in Burlington could affect business

In the wake of Wednesday's deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington, many shoppers and business people have been spooked.

Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association talked to us about this troubled section of the Church Street Marketplace and what she thinks needs to be done to make sure the area is safe and can succeed.

