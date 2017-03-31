2nd annual VT Tech Track & Field Festival

Friday, March 31st

The second annual Vermont Tech Track and Field Festival was scheduled to begin this afternoon on the track at U32 high school, but was moved inside due to the storm. The rain and snow haven't done too much to dampen spirits though, as high school athletes are learning training techniques in the gym from some of the best coaches in the country.

Vermont Tech head coach Bob Dunkle recruited former college and US National Team coaches to work with students from U-32 and other area high schools in every discipline from sprints to throwing. The clinic continues tomorrow on the Vermont Tech campus in Randolph, and it provides a great opportunity for students to receive quality training leading into the upcoming season.