Vt. sharpshooter to compete in national free throw competition

A middle school basketball player from Pittsford is taking his free throw skills to Chicago for a national competition.

For 13-year-old Brennon Crossmon, basketball is a way of life.

He practices whenever he can, whether it's with his travel team in the College of St. Joseph gymnasium or on a snow-covered court in his backyard.

"My grampa gave me a basketball when I was one for Christmas and I just started playing with it ever since. I fell in love with the game," said Brennon.

For this eighth-grader his devotion to practice has paid off.

"I just relax and don't worry about anything and just shoot it," said Brennon.

Brennon is representing New England in the Elk's Hoop Shoot free throw competition in Chicago.

"It's pretty amazing really," said Bill Crossmon.

Bill has watched his son evolve from a toddler barely strong enough to lift the ball over his head to a nearly 95 percent free throw shooter and he doesn't watch from the stands.

Bill has been coaching his son's AAU team for about six years.

"I've always loved basketball but it makes me happy because it's truly something that he fell in love with on his own," said Bill.

Brennon hopes to someday play in college but in the mean-time, his goal is to leave Chicago as a national champion.

"Work hard and you can accomplish anything you want to," said Brennon.

The competition takes place at DePaul University in Chicago April 22. Until then Brennon says he'll be practicing his shot every chance he can.