Skateland to close

ESSEX, Vt. -

A place known for family fun in Essex is shutting down.

The team at Skateland announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing May first.

The statement says that financially things just aren't working.

The venue got a second wind a few years ago when it opened after about a decade of being out of business.

