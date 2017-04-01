Bucks Blitz Brigade, Move to 3-0

Steffen Colon recorded five total touchdowns in the first half as the Vermont Bucks rolled to a 62-14 win over New Hampshire in CanAm Indoor Football League Action Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the win, Vermont moves to 3-0 in its inaugural season.

The kicking game was a bit of an adventure for both teams on the night: Carl Ojala missed the game with an injury, and Brigade kicker Ted Beauchert booted the opening kickoff into the stands. That gave Vermont a short field, and Colon took advantage by hitting Brandon Rowe for a score on the first play from scrimmage. But without Ojala, Vermont went for two and failed.

The Brigade tied it on their first possession before botching the snap on the extra point attempt.

With the game tied at 6-6, the Bucks offense exploded. Colon found Cabrinni Goncalves for six on the next possession and the rout was on.

Vermont puts its perfect record on the line a week from Saturday when the Glens Falls Gladiators visit Gutterson for a 7:05 kickoff.