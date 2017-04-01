Destination Recreation: The science of musical instruments

Daily visits at Vermont State Parks are down 14% from last year
It's an app most kids are using more than texting. Snapchat allows you to take photos or videos, and sending them to your friends before the images self-destruct in seconds. A new feature, called SnapMap, for the program that just launched a couple weeks ago made parents, nationwide, feel on edge.
Colchester Police need your help looking for a missing woman.
Firefighters say a Highgate family escaped a burning home thanks to working smoke alarms.
New Hampshire authorities say the state sustained more than $4 million in damage from the weekend's flooding.
A 27-year-old Vermont man is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Tonight’s fireworks are considered one of the biggest events in Burlington. Officials say when it comes to parking; it's not getting there that's as big of an issue, but it more when you leave that becomes the issue.
A wetter-than-normal spring in the Northeast is behind a bumper crop of mosquitoes as Americans begin grilling and enjoying outdoor activities.
