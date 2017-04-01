Destination Recreation: The science of musical instruments

The Fleming family are regulars at the Montshire museum. "Once every couple of months, we have a membership here," says Abigail Fleming who always brings along her four kids whom she homeschools. "They are totally engaged the whole time they're here. And there's something for all their age levels So I have a 13 year old, a 10 year old, an 8 year old and a 6 year old and they can all find something to do here," says Fleming.

These days a big draw for them is the Making Music: The Science of Musical Instruments exhibition. This exhibit includes 34 different instruments, 14 of which you can try on your own. The idea behind the exhibit is to teach visitors about how music works.

Hazel, Abigail's ten year old daughter has already learned some things. "I learned that the saxophone has a lot of different parts," says Hazel Fleming. Some of the instruments give you a different perspective on how they work and Hazel finds that interesting. "It's really cool. It shows you like the inside of the music parts so that's really interesting."

You can also see how the piano works. "The piano requires more than 30 different mechanisms to just make one note. We have a bisection of a piano key, where you can see with just one note all of the work and energy that is required just to play that one note," says Marcos Stafne of the Montshire Museum:

Then there's something you might not have heard of, the Theramin. It's one of the first electric instruments, invented in 1919. It makes unique sounds when your hands interact with the electromagnetic fields around its antennas. "Different sensors are picking up where I am in relation to space. And so this side controls the volume, and this side controls the tone," says Stafne.

Abigail says exhibits like this help round out her children's education. "It means that I don't have to have a science lab at home because there's this museum and we've been coming here and practice and try things out, and do experiments that we wouldn't necessarily be able to do at home," says Fleming.

Things like making music and learning, all at the same time.