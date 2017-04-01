Students are saluting SUNY Plattsburgh's Police Department

When SUNY Plattsburgh students marched across campus in November of 2015 to protest what many called a racist image in the school's newspaper, student Mamie Bah says the University Police responded to the call.

"Even though it was short notice, they were more than happy to help to get that started, and they were there every step of the way. Every time we had to turn a corner they were there, and it's things like that, because even last semester when we did the march again, they were very helpful," said Mamie Bah.

Bah, who's now the president of the black student union on campus called Black Onyx, said that's one of the many instances where the University Police have supported minority students. While police departments across the country have come under fire for alleged acts of racism, Bah said the police on this campus set an example of fair community policing. This year, her group decided to give the police an award for being an ally to diverse students.

"They're very nice. You can literally walk into University Police and request to speak to them, and they'll be there to speak to you. I've also noticed that if we have an event or we want them to be a part of it, that's something that they have no problem doing, and I really, really, really appreciate that, " Bah said.

Chief Jerry Lottie said that all of his officers have gone through training on fair and impartial policing to better understand under-represented students and to detect their own biases.

"The advice that I give the officers, our members, when they're dealing with folks is treat them fairly. Treat them the way that you would want to be treated, and even more importantly, treat them the way that they would want to be treated," Lottie said.

Black Onyx isn't the only student group that has noticed. A new LGBTQ program on campus, called RADIUS, also gave the University Police an award to recognize their continued efforts to support the students.

"University Police really does a wonderful job of focusing on community policing and working and engaging with the community, so they're a presence on our campus. Students, faculty, and staff and the Title IX office see them as being very collaborative, as being partners, as listening," said Butterfly Blaise.

University Police say engaging with students it a key tactic. Something these students are glad to see.