Students are saluting SUNY Plattsburgh's Police Department

A massive sinkhole on I-89. It’s in the northbound lane in Hartford.
A woman was robbed Monday at the Rite Aid plaza right outside of the post office in St. Albans.
Colchester Police need your help looking for a missing woman.
There are hundreds of boats filling Lake Champlain and securing their spot for the Burlington Independence Day fireworks. On the State Police boat, troopers are tasked with keeping the fun on the water safe.
The town of Saranac Lake is cleaning up the mess left from flooding damage.
Firefighters say a Highgate family escaped a burning home thanks to working smoke alarms.
New Hampshire authorities say the state sustained more than $4 million in damage from the weekend's flooding.
A 27-year-old Vermont man is fighting for his life in the hospital.
