First annual fish and reptile swap

Reptile and fish fans (not the band) flocked to Burlington Saturday to buy, sell, and swap gear and pets.

The Tropical Fish Club of Burlington hosted the event at the Holiday Inn. This was the first time hosting the event with live fish and reptiles. Visitors got the chance to purchase everything from tanks, plants, and decorative coral to fish and snakes.

"Fish, they're just fun to watch. I like to breed a lot of fish, and that's kind of like the ultimate. You get to see all the baby fish come up, and you get to share those fish with other hobbyists too. That's kind of what I like to do as part of the hobby," said David Banks.

The Burlington club first formed nearly 30 years ago. Saturday it has around 50 members. They host monthly meetings with other fish fans to meet and talk about their interests. Saturday's event was free to the public.