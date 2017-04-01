Mountain resorts welcome the fresh layer of snow

A fresh layer of heavy snow covers all of Sugarbush Resort's 111 open trails.

"We already were 100 percent open going into the storm, and now it just makes everything better," said Candice White of Sugarbush.

The recent snow storm has turned what would typically be a slow spring day at the mountain into a prime-season atmosphere.

"When you get snow and beautiful sunshine, people come out," White said.

"It's like a nice bonus to the end of the season," said Kerry Hands of Massachusetts.

Once Kerry Hands got wind of the snowstorm she decided a trip to Vermont was worthwhile.

"I just wrapped up skiing and my legs are like noodles," Hands said.

Before hitting the road back to Massachusetts, Hands couldn't resist a popular mountain treat.

"It's delicious. We were going to split one but I'm glad I got my own," Hands said.

Others also have food on their mind when describing Saturday's conditions.



"Above mid-mountain, it's much more powdery. Once you get down a little bit ( it's like ) mash-potato," said Jonathan Adams.

Sugarbush representatives say the mountain got over 17 inches.

"You really can't take a bad run today," White said.

White says she's confident the mountain will stay open until May 1st.