UVM Drops Both Games of Lax Doubleheader

Dawes Milchling paced Vermont with a career-high five goals, but Hartford used a run of five overlapping the middle two quarters to rally back from a three-goal deficit and top the Catamounts 15-13 on Saturday at Virtue Field.

The game was played in conjunction with UVM's annual Rally Against Cancer Series presented by Otter Creek Awnings and Vermont Custom Closets. In addition, Vermont welcomed back over 110 men's lacrosse alumni as the program celebrated 40 years of varsity status at the university.



Hartford's Griffin Feiner had a team-high five goals to go with two assists. Dylan Protesto went 19-for-28 at the faceoff X. Protesto was the nation's top faceoff man in 2016.



Milchling began the day's scoring less than two minutes into the game. After Dylan Jinks evened the score at one-apiece, Cam Milligan set up Matt Palmer for his first collegiate goal, followed at the 3:03 mark by Charlie Cobb's fourth of the season to double Vermont's lead to 3-1.



The early stages of the second stanza saw Alex Stanko score twice in 42 seconds, working the lead to 5-2 in favor of the Green and Gold. Soon after, Liam Rischmann inked his first goal as a Catamount, but Hartford then built momentum with a run of five, including a tally for Alex Borja with only two seconds left in the half. That sent UVM into the break trailing 8-6.



Coming out of halftime, the Catamounts chipped away and used two goals in succession from Milchling late in the third to close in at 11-10. Jinks and Feiner closed the quarter with a quick pair, including one goal on a man-up opportunity.



In the fourth quarter, Milchling added two more in the final three minutes, but in the end UVM was unable to recover from a deficit of as many of four in the 15 minute stretch.



James Leary caused a pair of turnovers and six Catamounts, including Leary, had at least two ground balls.



For UVM, Nick Washuta made 14 saves in the loss, countered by nine stops for Hartford's Ryan Vanderford. Six of Vanderford's saves came in the final 15 minutes of the game.



UVM falls to 4-6 with the loss and 0-3 in America East play, while Hartford is now 4-5 (1-1 America East).



Next on the docket for the Catamounts is a Saturday, April 8 game at UMass Lowell. Opening faceoff will be at 2 p.m. from Cushing Field in Lowell, Massachusetts.

In the Vermont Women's America East home opener, New Hampshire scored the final four goals of the game to steal a 12-11 league win away from the Catamounts on Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field.

Vermont evens its conference record at 1-1 and drops to 1-11 overall. New Hampshire reaches the win column for the first time this season and improves to 1-10 on the year and 1-1 in league play.



Jenna Janes netted a game-high five goals to lead the Catamounts. Alison Bolt added two scores and Alice Cumpston recorded her first two collegiate goals. Elena McWright and Meredith Moore rounded out UVM's scoring attack with one goal apiece. Maddy Kuras stopped seven of Vermont's nine saves on the afternoon.



The Wildcats used a balanced scoring attack to earn the victory as seven different players recorded a goal. Krissy Schafer notched a hat trick and distributed an assist. Marissa Gurello and Carly Wooters contributed two goals apiece and combined for five ground balls.



The conference showdown was a game of runs for the full 60 minutes. Janes helped the green and gold jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first minute and a half with a pair of goals.



UNH responded with three straight scores and took a 3-2 lead, but not before UVM tallied a team hat-trick after Moore found the back of the net and Janes added two more goals.



New Hampshire produced four unanswered goals before Vermont charted three scores in the final five minutes of the half, including a pair from Bolt, as the Cats held a slim 8-7 lead at the break.



Schafer netted the equalizer to begin the second half for the Wildcats, but the Catamounts rebounded once again with a three-goal run. McWright got the attack started at the 24:30 mark and Cumpston provided the following two goals as UVM stretched its advantage to 11-8 with 11:33 left on the clock.



UNH would not be denied and produced the game's last four goals in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch to grab the conference win as Wooters scored the eventual game-winner at the 4:52 mark.



Vermont will make the trip to league rival Albany on Wednesday (April 5) with a 3 p.m. opening draw. Free live video is available in HD at AmericaEast.TV.

