Two women in custody after Swanton gas station robbery

Two women are in custody after a gas station robbery in Swanton.

Police say 27-year-old Amber Gibson of St. Albans was wearing a skeleton mask when she walked into the Swanton Hometown Sunoco early Friday morning and demanded cash from the clerk. Police say 53-year-old Rose Duprey was driving the get away car.

Vermont State Police and US Border Patrol responded to the area.

Duprey was captured on several surveillance cameras in the area driving the vehicle described as leaving the scene. Gibson was identified as the passenger of the vehicle and also seen on surveillance cameras. Police say one camera captured Gibson in the passenger seat, wearing the skeleton mask.

Both women have been charged in connection with the crime and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.