Young VT hockey players are proud

While the U.S. Women's hockey team is competing at the World Championships in Michigan, 60 girls from all around the state are at Cairns Arena for a hockey clinic hosted by the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association. It's the first year for this two day clinic for boys and girls ages 11 and 12.

Some of the girls have been following the U.S. Team and its quest for a new deal with USA Hockey. What the U.S. Women were able to accomplish this week wasn't lost on these young ladies.

"Yeah, because they can do what they love and I can do what I love," Molly Smith said.

"It's pretty cool that they're taking their stand and we're out here practicing to be like them," Eva Joslin said.

"We're out here trying to get better and they're out there changing the world, so we can get better and make that team," Isabella Vasseur said.

The U.S. women's team is 2-0 so far at the World Championships after beating Canada, 2-0 Friday night and Russia, 7-0 on Saturday. Team USA faces Finland on Monday in the final game of the preliminary round.