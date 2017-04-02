Update: Police chase in Alburgh ends in serious crash

Quantcast

ALBURGH, Vt. -

A police pursuit Sunday in Alburgh ended in a serious crash.

Police say they had tried to stop the driver for speeding. They say the pursuit ended when the car rolled into a telephone pole on Alburgh Springs Road. The vehicle then caught fire with the operator trapped inside, however responding officers were able to put him out.   

Thirty-three year-old Trevor Parizo of Alburgh is charged with Grossly Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude and Excessive Speed.  Police say alcohol is a likely factor in the incident.  The investigation is ongoing. 

The driver was transported to Northwest Medical Center.
 

