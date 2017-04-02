Update: Police chase in Alburgh ends in serious crash

Police are looking for a murder suspect in Massachusetts. Authorities say his SUV has Vermont license plates.
Police are looking for a murder suspect in Massachusetts. Authorities say his SUV has Vermont license plates.
A crash closed Route 14S in East Montpelier early Wednesday morning.
A crash closed Route 14S in East Montpelier early Wednesday morning.
Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured his passenger.
Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured his passenger.
A lawyer says a Vermont man will receive $100,000 as part of a settlement with the city of Burlington after a former police officer in a lawsuit alleging they violated the man's rights.
A lawyer says a Vermont man will receive $100,000 as part of a settlement with the city of Burlington after a former police officer in a lawsuit alleging they violated the man's rights.
Police say emergency crews in a Vermont town of about 12,000 responded to seven opiate overdoses on the Fourth of July at multiple locations, including two people who remain in critical condition.
Police say emergency crews in a Vermont town of about 12,000 responded to seven opiate overdoses on the Fourth of July at multiple locations, including two people who remain in critical condition.
The train tracks have been repaired in Hartford after washing out in the storm.
The train tracks have been repaired in Hartford after washing out in the storm.
Work is beginning on a popular cut-through between Dorset Street and Hinesburg Road.
Work is beginning on a popular cut-through between Dorset Street and Hinesburg Road.
The water is back on in Barre City, but a water main break Tuesday night left many residents, including the mayor, high and dry.
The water is back on in Barre City, but a water main break Tuesday night left many residents, including the mayor, high and dry.