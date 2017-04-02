In the Kitchen: Roasted green beans

ROASTED GREEN BEANS

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

6-8 cloves garlic, minced

1 colored bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 pounds green beans, stems removed

salt

pepper

Process:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees (using convection if you have it). In a frying pan, over low heat, add the olive oil, butter, onions, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Let gently saute for 10-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and sweet. Next stir in the bell pepper, and saute for another 10 minutes or so, until the peppers soften. Lastly add in maple syrup.

In a large bowl toss the green beans with the mixture from the frying pan. Add an additional sprinkling of salt and pepper. Spread the green bean mixture over a large sheet pan (or two smaller ones) and bake in the oven for 6-10 minutes, until the green beans are cooked to the texture you like, and slightly caramelized. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan and/or romano cheese.

