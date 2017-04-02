The State of the City in Burlington

The Mayor of Burlington is preparing to address the city's future during his State of the City address.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the future looks bright for Burlington residents, but he also says there are areas that need improvement, like tackling addiction and crime.

The Burlington mayor will be giving his State of the City address at Monday night's City Council Meeting. "Everyone's invited to join us at 7 p.m.," Weinberger said.

The speech comes just days after a fatal stabbing on Church Street, the Queen City's busiest spot. Weinberger said his administration is focused on keeping residents and visitors safe. "Reducing chronic homelessness and stepping up our community policing effort has been a major focus over the last 18 months, and I think instances like this remind us why both of those initiatives are important," Weinberger said.

The mayor said people can expect to see more officers out on the streets as the weather warms. "We have had a substantial increase in our community policing effort in our foot patrols and bike patrols that we conduct," said Weinberger. "We are looking at ways at making this a permanent change on the way the city conducts its policing."

Weinberger also said his speech will include new strategies to address what he considers a deepening opioid epidemic. "We're going to need to continue to focus on the opioid epidemic for I think a long time to come. I definitely plan on sharing on Monday some of what I've learned over the last year," he said.

Access to affordable housing remains a common concern among many Burlington-area residents. "In order to welcome more young people, and thus more economic prospects in the city, they should expand housing projects and more affordable housing," said Marcello Shelzi.

"It's really hard to find affordable housing now, especially near Burlington, so that's why I live in Essex now," said Christine Chew.

"I think that the city should focus on making sure that people can still afford to live in Burlington," said Brinkley Benson.

"If housing was cheaper, if the wages were better matching the market in other places," said Jeffrey Jean-Pierre.

The mayor said creating affordable housing is a priority moving forward. He also plans to use Monday's speech to talk about the city's infrastructure and finances. "I have a very optimistic sense of where the city is headed right now and I am looking forward to sharing that with the people of Burlington on Monday," Weinberger said.

Community members also told us they hope to see increased diversity and more livable wages.