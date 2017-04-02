The Burlington Daystation is in a new location.

The building on North Ave. will be home to the Committee on Temporary Shelter's Daystation program which connects homeless adults with resources. It also provides meals. COTS says it will serve more than 26 hundred people each year at the facility. The development also includes 14 new affordable apartments in partnership with Housing Vermont.

"The Daystation is designed as a place where you can come get a cup of coffee. You can use the computer. It's the only noon-time meal for homeless adults in this community. And even more, it's a chance to connect with people who might be able to help you take steps to move beyond shelters," said Rita Markley of COTS.

The old Daystation building was destroyed by a flood in 2012. Congressman Peter Welch, Governor Phil Scott, and Mayor Miro Weinberger are all scheduled to attend the official ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning.