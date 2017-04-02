Quantcast

Burlington Daystation is in a new location - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington Daystation is in a new location

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Burlington Daystation is in a new location.  

  The building on North Ave. will be home to the Committee on Temporary Shelter's Daystation program which connects homeless adults with resources.  It also provides meals.  COTS says it will serve more than 26 hundred people each year at the facility.  The development also includes 14 new affordable apartments in partnership with Housing Vermont.  

  "The Daystation is designed as a place where you can come get a cup of coffee. You can use the computer. It's the only noon-time meal for homeless adults in this community. And even more, it's a  chance to connect with people who might be able to help you take steps to move beyond shelters," said Rita Markley of COTS.  

    The old Daystation building was destroyed by a flood in 2012.   Congressman Peter Welch, Governor Phil Scott, and Mayor Miro Weinberger are all scheduled to attend the official ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.