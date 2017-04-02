It's not your typical Nordic ski race

Skiers from across the region came out to Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond Sunday for an annual challenge that keeps even the best racers on their toes.

Twists, turns, and hills made for a bumpy and exciting ride Sunday as skiers participated in the 3rd Nordic X Challenge at Cochran's Ski Area.

"It was kind of scary. I was pretty scared for it, but I just went out there and had fun, and yea I had fun," said UVM student Margie Freed.

More than 100 skiers of all experience levels signed up for the race that began with kids 12 and under.

"You had everybody here from the top collegiate athletes in the country, alpine racers on the U.S. ski team. It was such a stunning display. It was really cool to see this kind of field both through the adults and the kids," said announcer Pete Davis.

The rest of the racers took to a longer course--making for a difficult competition.

"It was deep, deep "mashed potato-y" snow, but then of course the sharp curves had been skied off like in an alpine race, so you had ice corners, but you're on cross country skis with no edges, and then you would come around the corner, and you hit the mashed potatoes, so there were some spectacular falls," said Jay Davis of Lyme New Hampshire.

Organizers say last year's mild winter didn't bring enough snow to host the Nordic X Challenge. The were glad to see such a big crowd come out for the event's return this year.

"We're really happy to have the sunshine. It's a little soft out there, making it extra challenging but also a little safer which I'm kind of happy about," said event organizer Penny Rand.

Skiers had to make it up and down the slopes through jumps, gates, and even a backwards ski.

"It didn't go very well. Downhills are my weakness in my racing, so it was a good challenge, but it was a lot of fun, and fun to do something that I'm not very good at at all," said Hallie Grossman with the Craftsbury Green Racing Project

Prizes were awarded to the best overall male and female racer and then the top 3 skiers in each age group.

"It was really exciting. They did an amazing job on the course. It was really fun with all the slush. It really kept you on your feet, or not on your feet! But it was fun to be out there," said Craftsbury's Heather Mooney

Despite the difficulty, skiers were glad to take on the challenge.