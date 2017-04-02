Quantcast

Home surveillance video of daytime burglary

GRAND ISLE, Vt. -

A burglar was caught on camera in Grand Isle Sunday.

Police say the suspects in this video broke into a home on Lakeview Road Sunday afternoon.  Several items were taken from the home including a gun --  along with other miscellaneous items.  

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Vermont State Police. 

