Beware of amphibians

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning drivers of seasonal frog and salamander migrations.

The department says the amphibians tend to cross roads in groups during rainy spring nights in search of breeding pools. But officials say passing motorists have contributed to their decline in numbers.

The state works to track the migration patterns, and requests the public call in if they see a large migration. The state is also working to build culverts and wildlife barriers around hot-spots to avoid unnecessary deaths.