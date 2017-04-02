Quantcast

Beware of amphibians - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Beware of amphibians

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning drivers of seasonal frog and salamander migrations.  

The department says the amphibians tend to cross roads in groups during rainy spring nights in search of breeding pools.  But officials say passing motorists have contributed to their decline in numbers.  

The state works to track the migration patterns, and requests the public call in if they see a large migration. The state is also working to build culverts and wildlife barriers around hot-spots to avoid unnecessary deaths.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.