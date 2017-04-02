Quantcast

Police in Burlington are looking for two spray paint vandals

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police in Burlington are looking for two spray paint vandals.  

This video was taken by a bystander of the suspects.  The vandalism took place on the side of the  East West Café on North Winooski Ave.  If you know who they are, call police.

