Top 3 on 3 for April 2nd

At number three, Jenna Janes had 4 goals for UVM Women's Lacrosse against UNH Saturday, none prettier than her third: Janes takes her defender with a split dodge from X, then beats the keeper for the goal, though the Cats fell 12-11.



At number two, Steffen Colon was a man possessed for the Vermont Bucks Friday at UVM. Colon racked up eight total touchdowns, six though the air and two on the ground in the win over New Hampshire as the Bucks moved to 3-0 in franchise history.



And at number one, file this one under "you miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Alex Stanko scoops up the ground ball in front of net for UVM men's lacrosse, throws it over his shoulder and it bounces top shelf for the goal! The Cats would fall in the game, but Stanko claims the top spot in this week's Top 3 on 3.