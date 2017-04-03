Champlain grad teaches students about sexuality

Talking about gender identity and homosexuality with students is not part of the average school curriculum. Statistics show maybe it should be something teachers incorporate in the lesson plan.

According to a study with "Human Rights Campaign" four in 10 LGBTQ children say the community they live in do not accept LGBTQ people. Twenty-six percent of LGBTQ children say their biggest problems at school are not feeling accepted by their family, the fear of being open or coming out to their peers and being bullied, or having trouble in class. And close to three-quarters of LGBTQ youth will go online to open up about their sexuality rather than share it in the real world.

It was the first time Hailey Neal from Woodstock publicly came out, and who she came out to is probably not who you'd first expect. “There's so much that's so new for them, but they are old enough that we can talk about stuff,” says Neal, “and I love that.”

Hailey Neal is talking about her eighth and ninth graders. This small town Vermonter from Woodstock is now a teacher in the South Bronx, and breaking barriers in her first year on the job. “I came to the conclusion that I needed to tell them. It was hard. It was really hard for me,” says Neal. “There'd be times in class, they would ask, 'Miss, what is queer?' and I could feel myself wanting to say it but I stopped.”

Until earlier this month, when she shared a public announcement with her 70 students. “I am queer -- which means to me I like men, women and anyone in between. And I have known that about myself for a while,” says Neal.

“I have no doubt that she thought long and hard and maybe even agonized about that decision to do that, says Warren Baker, a former professor of Neal’s from Champlain College. “But I know she did it knowing it would have the effect she intended.”

Baker was one of the many people who commented on her public post. “It was a risk, it was a risk. It was a bold move,” says Baker, “and I'm proud of her for doing it.”

It was a move, he says, most teachers nationwide won't dare try at a time where there is so much controversy swirling around homosexuality and gender identity in schools. “The culture is broadening and opening and people are feeling more and more comfortable to express themselves in different so the more conversations we have about that the better,” says Baker.

“I looked around the room and there was not one face that was judgmental,” says Neal.

While Neal says she can only speak for herself and her experiences, she encourages anyone to share stories and opinions publicly to create that dialogue and eventually, change. “Everybody deserves to feel safe and comfortable and welcome in this space. Whether or not you agree with homosexuality,” says Neal.

Neal tells us she signed about 15 lunch passes the day she told her class. She says the majority of her students had questions and stories to share with her. Neal’s school had already invited a specialist come in to talk to the staff about discussing these things with the students. She says her principal and colleagues were also proud of her.