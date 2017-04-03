Greensboro's $14 million arts center to open in June

Courtesy: The Highland Center for the Arts

GREENSBORO, Vt. (AP) - The tiny Vermont town of Greensboro on the Caspian Lake has long been a haven for out-of-state summer residents.

Now one of them is giving back to the community he's visited since he was a child by funding an arts center.

The Highland Center for the Arts, about a $14 million project, is to open in June.

Crews have been installing seats and lighting in a 300-seat theater designed to look like Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. There is also space for smaller performances and classes.

Andrew Brown, who prefers to remain out of the spotlight, is making it all possible.

The center's board chair Melanie Clarke says he simply wants the center to be "a place for people to gather and participate in the arts."

