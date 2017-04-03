Vermont traffic fatalities hit 5-year high so far this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - State records show the number of deaths on Vermont's roads through the first quarter of this year is at the highest point in five years.
Between Jan. 1 and March 31, 16 people died as a result of 14 crashes, the most since 21 people died in 2012.
The Burlington Free Press reports safety advocates blame the increase on a rise in impaired driving, a decrease in seat belt use and more motorists on the road.
Records show that deaths on Vermont's roads have been increasing since 2014, when the state recorded a modern-era low of 44. In 2015 the figure rose to 57 and last year 64.
The all-time high for traffic deaths was 161 in 1979.
