Vermont Air National Guard training to resume

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will be resuming training flights from its base in South Burlington following a three-month deployment.

Flight operations are expected to start up again on Tuesday.

About 300 members of the Guard's 158th Fighter Wing recently returned from their deployment to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, supporting combat missions against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

