State workers awaiting results of St. Johnsbury air tests

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - State of Vermont employees are due to learn the result of air tests on the St. Johnsbury building where they work after chemicals were found under the foundation.

The 78 workers in the Eastern Avenue buildings, leased by the Agency of Human Services, were relocated to other state buildings in the area.

Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says there have been similar situations in other state buildings. He called the situation "very fixable."

Town records say the buildings once housed a dry-cleaning business.

Officials were made aware Thursday of the presence of dry cleaning chemicals under the foundations of the buildings. Some are concerned the chemicals could pose a health risk.

Air tests began last week. Results are expected this week and an employees' meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

