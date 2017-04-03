What's Cooking: Chocolate Tulip Bowls

You will need the following items:

-2 cups of chocolate, melted

-Cookie sheet lined with parchment paper

-A stainless steel bowl and a saucepan with simmering water

-Spoon and spatula

-fresh fruit selection

First step is to melt your chocolate. Over a double boiler, place 2 cups of chocolate in a stainless steel bowl on low heat. Completely melt the chocolate. Remove bowl from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes.

Next, prep your balloons. For about 2 cups melted chocolate, you will be able to coat 4-6 balloons about 4 inches in diameter. Make extras in case some break.

Take balloons and one at a time dip into the melted chocolate. Slowly tilt the balloons to the sides to create a tulip effect.

Place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and place in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes. This allows the chocolate to set.

Remove the cookie tray from the refrigerator and with a scissor, carefully cut the top of the balloon while pinching the top. Allow the air to slowly escape the balloon. Place the chocolate tulip on a decorative plate, bowl or cup.

Time to decorate. The creative possibilities are endless.