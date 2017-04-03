Nearly 1,400 helped in first year of Vermont job program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials say nearly 1,400 people have participated in a job training pilot program for low-income residents.

The state got an $8.9 million grant from the federal Department of Agriculture in 2015 to develop a job readiness and training pilot program for people receiving food assistance benefits. In the year since the Jobs for Independence program got underway, about 1,350 people have received help developing new job skills, paying for things like car repairs and clothing needed for work and getting commercial driver's licenses or other professional certificates. Others have gotten help overcoming barriers to work such as homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues.

Those interested in applying for the program can contact local community action agencies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.