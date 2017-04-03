NY Senate approves emergency budget extender to avoid shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Senate has approved an emergency budget extender proposed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to avoid a looming government shutdown.

The Senate on Monday approved the dual bills 46-15 that would extend the current state budget for two months or until an agreement is reached.

The budget was due Saturday but lawmakers and Cuomo couldn't agree on issues including juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit in New York City.

Majority Leader Republican Sen. John Flanagan says the extender will allow government workers to be paid while lawmakers continue to wrangle out agreements.

The Assembly is also expected to take up the measure later Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers won't be paid until a full budget is adopted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

